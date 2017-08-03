Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump called New Hampshire a 'drug-infested den' and claimed he won the state in call with Mexican president

President Donald Trump called New Hampshire a "drug-infested den" during his first call with Mexico's president in January.

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at Saint Anselm College June 13, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Washington Post obtained the transcript of the call and published it Thursday.

"We have a massive drug problem where kids are becoming addicted to drugs because the drugs are being sold for less money than candy," Trump said while discussing the flow of drugs over the US border. "I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den."

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president, won New Hampshire in the 2016 election. Trump won the state in the Republican primary.

During his call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Trump described Mexican drug cartel leaders as "pretty tough hombres" and said that "maybe your military is afraid of them, but our military is not."

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire shot back in a series of tweets on Thursday, calling Trump's comments "disgusting."

"As he knows, NH and states across America have a substance misuse crisis," Hassan, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter. "To date, @POTUS has proposed policies that would severely set back our efforts to combat this devastating epidemic."

Hassan continued: "Instead of insulting people in the throes of addiction, @POTUS needs to work across party lines to actually stem the tide of this crisis."

