Trump breaks out a 'mommy' joke as a protester gets escorted out of Ohio rally

Politics Trump breaks out a 'mommy' joke as a protester gets escorted out of Ohio rally

  Published:

"And I'll bet his mommy voted for us, right?"

Screen Shot 2017 07 25 at 6.40.46 PM play

Screen Shot 2017 07 25 at 6.40.46 PM

(ABC News)
When a protester tried to interrupt President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday night, Trump fired back with a joke that drew laughter from those in attendance.

"They're pointing to a protester," Trump said, amid boos from the audience. "Honestly, if you don't point, nobody's even going to know he's here. Weak voice. Weak voice. Don't worry."

The protester appeared to wave a Communist Party flag before it was taken from him as a uniformed officer led the protester away.

"Boy, he's a young one," Trump said. "He's going back home to mommy. Oh is he in trouble. He's in trouble."

"And I'll bet his mommy voted for us, right," Trump said, as the audience erupted in laughter.

Trump's rallies have attracted many protesters in the past, including one in Concord, North Carolina where he made a quip about a protester's appearance.

"Get out of here," Trump said. "Looks like a nice little guy, actually. Go home to mommy. Bye. Go home to mommy. Tell her to tuck you in bed. Aw, he's such a nice guy."

You can watch the Trump's comments here:

