Politics :  Trump begs in Rose Garden press conference: 'Hillary, please run again!'

President Donald Trump said Monday that he hopes Hillary Clinton runs for president in 2020.

"Oh I hope Hillary runs," Trump said during a press conference at the Rose Garden. "Is she going to run? I hope - Hillary, please run again!"

He made the remark in response to a question from Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts, who brought up Clinton's criticisms of Trump's frustration with the NFL for allowing players to kneel during the national anthem.

Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee and Trump's 2016 rival, said at the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival on Sunday that she did not believe kneeling during the anthem was disrespectful or unpatriotic, but rather, a form of protest that should be protected.

When Roberts asked Trump about Clinton's remarks, Trump replied that he believed she was wrong.

"Look, when they take a knee, there's plenty of time to do knees and there's plenty of time to do lots of other things," he said. "But when you take a knee — well, that's why she lost the election. I mean, honestly, it's that thinking — that is the reason she lost the election."

He then reiterated his belief that kneeling during the anthem is disrespectful to the flag and country, adding that he felt the NFL should punish players who do so.

Trump also tweeted Monday morning that he hoped Clinton would run again.

"I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, 'I hope so!'" Trump tweeted.

It's unclear what prompted the tweet. In addition to condemning Trump's spat with the NFL, Clinton said during her London talk that she was worried Trump would launch a nuclear war in a moment of anger.

"A lot of people thought I was probably exaggerating it, but now we are worried and Congress is worried about whether they can take that power away from Trump so that in a moment of pique he doesn't pick up that phone and call whoever is sitting in the control center today," Clinton told the audience.

Trump has in recent weeks significantly ramped up his rhetoric against North Korea, which in turn has increased its nuclear aggression against the US.