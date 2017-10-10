Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump bashes ESPN's ratings, broadcaster who called him a white supremacist

"With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!" tweeted Trump.

(ESPN/YouTube)
Trump has recently made a habit of wading into the politics of the NFL, which has caused backlash from players and commentators alike.

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sided with Trump and said that players who make demonstrations during the national anthem should not be able to play, Hill suggested fans upset with Jones should boycott the advertisers who support Jones and the Cowboys.

"If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players," Hill tweeted.

ESPN then suspended Hill, saying she violated its social media policy for a second time and had "acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down."

Previously Hill called Trump a white supremacist, though ESPN took no action against her at the time.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump suggested the US should cut back on tax breaks for NFL teams.

