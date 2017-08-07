Politics :  Trump attacks 'con artist' Democratic senator, saying he 'begged for forgiveness like a child' after lying about Vietnam

President Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets on Monday morning attacking Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal's credibility minutes after the Democrat criticized the president and his administration on CNN.

"Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!" Trump wrote just before 8 a.m., referring to reporting in 2010 that Blumenthal repeatedly either stated or implied that he served in Vietnam, when in fact he obtained five military deferments and ultimately served in the reserves, never going overseas.

Trump's tweets came immediately after the senator's cable news interview, in which he accused the administration of "politicizing" the Department of Justice and argued that the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia "must be pursued."

"Never in U.S. history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal," Trump continued. "He told stories about his Vietnam battles and conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?"

This is not the first time the president has attacked the senator. In February, Trump accused Blumenthal of misrepresenting remarks that Neil Gorsuch, then a nominee for the Supreme Court, made to the senator concerning Trump's attempts to delegitimize a federal judge. Trump retaliated against Blumenthal on Twitter, bringing up his "major lie" about his military record.

In May, Trump attacked Blumenthal again after the senator criticized his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. Repeating his attacks, Trump accused Blumenthal of devising "one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history" and argued the senator "should be investigated for his acts."