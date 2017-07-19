Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump and Putin had another, previously undisclosed meeting at the G-20 Summit

  • Published:

The meeting was only confirmed by the White House on Tuesday, weeks after the G-20 summit.

Trump Putin play

Trump Putin

(AP)
New details emerged of an additional meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month.

The undisclosed meeting between the two leaders was first mentioned by Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group on Tuesday.

White House staff confirmed various media reports that the meeting was held after the formal one-hour meeting between the two and their respective secretaries of state.

Trump was also reportedly only joined by Putin's translator, according to The Hill. The two presidents also were said to have left around the same time after dinner.

More to come ...

