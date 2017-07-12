Politics :  Trey Gowdy warns Trump camp: 'Don't wait for The New York Times to figure it out' if you had contact with Russia

Trey Gowdy, the Republican chairman of the House oversight committee, sarcastically suggested on Tuesday that people in the Trump administration seemed to have amnesia when it came to their interactions with Russia-linked operatives.

"If you had a contact with Russia, tell the special counsel about it," Gowdy said. "Don't wait until The New York Times figures it out!"

He made the comments to Politico in light of the latest Kremlin-related firestorm engulfing President Donald Trump's inner circle.

A June 2016 email exchange between Donald Trump Jr. and a publicist who set up a meeting between him and a Russia-linked attorney claiming to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton has placed the president's eldest son in the hot seat this week.

Gowdy urged the president's associates to try to get ahead of any further bombshells that could disrupt the White House, Politico reported on Tuesday.

"Someone needs to get everyone in a room and say, from the time you saw Doctor Zhivago until the moment you drank vodka with a guy named Boris, you list every single contact with Russia," the South Carolina Republican quipped.

Gowdy bemoaned the way the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election seemed to hinder US lawmakers' ability to govern.

"I don't want to talk about it at all," Gowdy said. "You're not here to ask me about infrastructure or tax reform or anything about that."