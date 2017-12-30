Politics :  This week in the Trump-Russia investigation — Mueller targets big data, the White House prepares to cast Mike Flynn as a liar, and GOP rep calls for FBI purge

news

Ahead of the New Year, the investigation into the Trump campaign's potential collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election remained relatively quiet, as it has since former national security adviser Michael Flynn's dramatic indictment at the start of this month.

Special counsel Robert Mueller III dove into the Trump campaign's data operations, while the concurrent congressional investigations took a closer look at the details of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and a Russia-linked lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

On the sidelines of all of this were continued attacks on the FBI's integrity, which were matched by pushback from its defenders, as well a more conciliatory, yet telling, approach from Trump toward Mueller's probe.

Here's everything you need to know about what has happened this week:

Mueller is currently spearheading the FBI's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, including whether members of Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow to tilt the election in his favor. He is also looking into whether Trump sought to obstruct justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey in May.