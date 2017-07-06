Politics :  'This shows who he's actually keeping out': Instagram account posts photos of 'banned grandmas' to protest Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump's travel ban has a new opponent: grandmothers.

Since the Supreme Court allowed parts of the White House's travel ban from six Muslim-majority countries to take effect in June, an Instagram account called "Banned Grandmas" has been posting photos of grandmothers who now can't see their families in the US.

Holly Dagres, a 31-year-old Iranian-American political analyst now based in Jerusalem, started the account in order to put faces to the people who would be affected by the travel ban.

Meet some of the banned grandmas:

The ruling specified that anyone who has a "bona fide" relationship with an American citizen could enter the US. The Trump administration interpreted this includes parents but excludes grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Source: Business Insider

Dagres, whose own grandmother died in 2013, has family living in Iran who can't come to the US to meet her new husband. For the account's first photo, she posted a shot of her and her Mamani (grandmother in Farsi).

Source: Time Magazine

"Let's be real. Whose grandmother has ever committed a terrorist attack?" Dagres told Time Magazine, where we first spotted the photos.

Source: Time

Some posters joked that their grandmothers were banned on suspicion of crimes like making delicious snacks or looking too young for their age.

Yasmin shared a photo of her Muslim grandma "guilty of the wild belief that each meal must be accompanied by sherry and a cigarette."

This grandmother used to come to the US for medical treatments before she died. Her grandson shared a photo of her in support of other grandparents who won't be able to get treatment while the ban is in effect.

Reza's grandmother was able to see her grandson graduate from an American university. Now, they won't be able to see each other for the foreseeable future.

Kia Hamadanchy, a Democrat running for Congress in Orange County, shared this photo of his grandmother. "Trump can go out there with his rhetoric," he told Time. "but everyone loves their grandmother and this shows who he's actually keeping out."

Source: Time