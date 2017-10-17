Politics :  This is the massive US nuclear submarine that just arrived off the Korean Peninsula

The USS Michigan, a nuclear submarine known for carrying special-ops teams, arrived in the South Korean city of Busan for what the Navy called a routine port visit last Friday, as tensions between the US and North Korea remain high.

The Michigan is an Ohio-class guided-missile submarine, one of four such US subs designated SSGNs.

In April, the last time the Michigan was in Busan, South Korean media reported it was carrying SEALs to train with South Korean forces to take out the North's nuclear command structure and leader Kim Jong Un, though the US military has said that it does not train for attempts at regime change.

The Michigan used to carry nuclear missiles but is now outfitted with Tomahawk precision-guided missiles.

Here's what it can do.

The USS Michigan was launched on April 26, 1980, and commissioned on September 11, 1982.

It's 560 feet long and 42 feet wide. It also weighs 16,764 metric tons when surfaced and 18,750 metric tons when submerged.

Its S8G PWR nuclear reactor powers two geared turbines that push the sub through the water at 14 mph when surfaced and 23 mph when submerged.

It was built to carry Trident C-4 missiles but was converted into a guided-missile submarine on June 11, 2007.

The Michigan has 22 tubes that each hold seven Tomahawk missiles, meaning the ship can carry a maximum of 154 Tomahawks.

The ship carries a crew of 155 — 15 officers and 140 enlisted sailors.

The Michigan is also known for carrying special-ops teams, and when it arrived in Busan last Friday, it appeared to have silos for US Navy Seal submarines, as seen in the picture below.

Below is one such Navy SEAL submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle, seen from the back of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Philadelphia during a 2012 training exercise.

Here is SEAL Delivery Team 1 surfacing in its SEAL Delivery Vehicle and swimming back to the Michigan in the Pacific Ocean in 2012.

The Michigan can hold up to 66 special operators, and its crew may train to insert such forces while off the Korean Peninsula.

The Michigan has an unlimited travel range and has been successfully tested at more than 800 feet in depth.

It can also stay at sea for up to 60 days with proper food and supplies.

