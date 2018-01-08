Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Theresa May will switch up her Cabinet on Monday — and big names like Boris are safe for now

Jeremy Hunt might get a promotion.

UK prime minister Theresa May will switch up her Cabinet on Monday, Downing Street has confirmed.

According to multiple reports, it's likely that big names will keep their jobs.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson is expected to keep his job, despite calls for his resignation over his blunders around Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian citizen currently held hostage in Iran. Home secretary Amber Rudd and Brexit secretary David Davis are also thought to be safe, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that education secretary Justine Greening is fighting for her job, partly because the Conservatives want to recast themselves as the party for education.

Part of the reason for the ministerial reshuffle is that Theresa May needs someone to replace her deputy, Damian Green, who resigned from the government in December over allegations he watched porn on his parliamentary computer. The Times reported that Hunt could take over Green's role in the UK's Brexit negotiations with Scotland and Wales — but other reports suggested his promotion would need to wait until after the NHS' winter crisis.

