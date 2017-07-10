Politics :  Theresa May pleads for help from Labour amid growing Tory leadership crisis

Prime Minister Theresa May to give speech to relaunch her premiership.

May forced to reach out to Labour amid Tory plots to force her out.

PM will acknowledge her failure to win a majority in the general election and call for Labour to "contribute" to government.

Polls suggest Labour are up to 8 points ahead.

Relaunch comes as series of plots to remove her are briefed to the press.

LONDON — Theresa May will this week plead for help from Labour as she struggles to contain the growing leadership crisis surrounding her premiership.

The prime minister will on Tuesday reach out to her opponents to "contribute" to her government amid continued briefing against her premiership from senior Conservative figures.

Launching a report on employment practices today, she will acknowledge that her failure to win a majority in the general election means she now requires support from rival parties.

"When I commissioned this report I led a majority government in the House of Commons. The reality I now face as Prime Minister is rather different," she will say.

"I say to the other parties in the House of Commons, come forward with your own views and ideas about how we can tackle these challenges as a country.

"We may not agree on everything, but through debate and discussion – the hallmarks of our Parliamentary democracy – ideas can be clarified and improved and a better way forward found."

May's government will on Thursday publish its plans to transpose European law into British law through the Great Repeal Bill. The bill, which will hand wide-ranging powers to ministers to rewrite or erase decades' worth of law, is likely to face dozens of amendments and could struggle to pass without cross-party support.

Ahead of the bill's publication, May will call on her opponents to "contribute not just criticise," to the government's agenda.

May leadership crisis

May's relaunch comes as polls suggest the Conservatives are up to eight points behind Labour and as a series of plots by Tory MP to force May to stand down emerge.

Allies of the Brexit secretary David Davis are calling on May to "read the tea leaves" and reconsider her position before the party's autumn conference.

Davis's former campaign manager Andrew Mitchell reportedly told a private lunch that May's leadership was now "dead in the water" and she should stand down, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Other reports suggest Tory MPs are considering sending a letter around to gather support for a new leadership election.

One former cabinet minister told the Financial Times that May's position was "untenable," adding that she could face a challenge as early as September.

"There will be an event around which people will gather, before or after [the Conservative party] conference," he said. Another former cabinet minister told the paper that the biggest threat facing May was "ambition."

Meanwhile, Downing Street has been forced to deny rumours being spread in Westminster that the PM is considering standing down due to ill health.



Writing in the Sun on Sunday, former Conservative party chairman Grant Shapps said that May must completely overhaul her premiership if she wants to survive.

"She must throw open Downing Street to welcome innovative ideas, listen to business and make better use of the party’s broad talent in parliament and further afield. Trusting others and sharing power beyond a tiny praetorian guard may not be her instinctive approach, but doing so now could still help her go beyond just about managing the year ahead."