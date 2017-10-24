Politics :  The women accused in the murder of Kim Jong Un's half brother were taken back to the scene of the crime

Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong are on trial for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

The two claim they thought they were participating in a game show.

Malaysian police brought them back to the scene of the crime this week — an airport.

The two women on trial in Malaysia in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam were taken back to the scene of the crime on Monday — the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Kim Jong Nam was North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother. Siti Aisyah, who is Indonesian, and Doan Thi Huong, who is Vietnamese, are accused of rubbing a highly toxic nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face.

Both have pleaded not guilty and claim they were told it was a game show prank.

Along with the suspects, judges, lawyers, and scores of police were also brought to the airport. Many of the pictures, seen below, are from the check-in area, where authorities say Kim Jong Nam was attacked.

Armed police were everywhere in the airport.

Here's what it looked like the day of the attack: A still image from a CCTV footage shows a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam, circled in red, talking to airport staff after being attacked.

During Monday's tour, Doan Thi Huong was escorted by police around the airport. Note the Burger King "King Box" advertisement in the background.

Siti Aisyah, also on trial, toured the airport as well with armed police.

The defendants were not the only people brought to the airport. High court judge Azmi Ariffin, seen below in glasses, toured the scene as well.

Ariffin visited the check-in kiosk at the airport.

Malaysian deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad, seen in the center, was also seen at the check-in kiosk.

Due to the sensitive nature of the trial, there was a large number of police on the scene.

Here, police pack in to an escalator.

Sumisha Naidu, the Malaysia correspondent for Channel NewsAsia, was on the scene during the tour: