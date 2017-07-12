Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The White House made a video attacking the budget office that gave devastating reviews to the GOP healthcare bills

  • Published:

The video from the White House claims the CBO "uses faulty assumptions and bad math" in its analysis of the Republican healthcare bills.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The White House released a video Wednesday attacking the Congressional Budget Office for its brutal reviews of the Republican healthcare bills.

The video, released on Twitter, claims that the analysis by the nonpartisan CBO is based on "faulty assumptions and bad math."

The CBO has said various versions of the Republican healthcare plans would leave between 22 and 23 million more Americans without health insurance in 2026 compared to the current baseline.

The White House video did not go into extensive detail about the assumptions or numbers to which it was referring. Rather, it said the CBO got it wrong on its projections around the Affordable Care Act and predicted the same for the GOP healthcare bills.

The CBO was the closest in estimating the outcome of the law compared with other studies, though some of its projections varied with eventual outcomes. For instance, the White House noted that the CBO projected 23 million people would gain insurance through the Obamacare exchanges. That number was actually 10.3 million, due to the the office's underestimation of the amount of people obtaining coverage through Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid after a 2012 Supreme Court decision.

Overall, however, the CBO projected 89% of Americans would be covered in 2016. The actual number, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was 89.7%.

The video does fall into line with the CBO attacks from White House officials and other Republican lawmakers since the brutal review of the first House version of legislation.

The White House deleted an original version of the video after spelling "inaccurately" inaccurately, replacing it with a corrected version:

Here's the re-uploaded video:

