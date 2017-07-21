Politics :  The Washington Post issued a strange correction about that time Sean Spicer hid near the White House bushes

The Washington Post issued a strange correction in May about White House press secretary Sean Spicer's whereabouts after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

The Post had published an extensive article detailing the series of events leading to Trump's firing of Comey on Tuesday, as well as the fallout from the announcement that left many White House communications staffers scrambling.

The article said Spicer was forced to huddle with his team in the bushes to develop an on-the-fly strategy for addressing reporters.

Shortly after the article was published, The Post added a correction saying Spicer was "among," not "in," the bushes:

"EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer's location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not 'in the bushes,' as the story originally stated."

Corrections are generally published after subjects or their staff take issue with details in articles.

According to multiple reports, the White House communications staff was caught off-guard by Trump's decision to fire Comey, leading to hours of negative coverage without administration officials responding.

Rumors swirled then that Spicer may be on the chopping block. On Friday, Spicer resigned from his position as press secretary after vehemently objecting to the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.