Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The US Navy released a ton more video of the Russian fighter jet that intercepted its spy plane from 5 feet away — and it shows just got close the Russian got

Politics The US Navy released a ton more video of the Russian fighter jet that intercepted its spy plane from 5 feet away — and it shows just got close the Russian got

  • Published:

Russia has denied the "dangerous proximity" of the aircraft.

Su-27 intercept US Navy EP-3 Aries signals reconnaissance aircraft play

Su-27 intercept US Navy EP-3 Aries signals reconnaissance aircraft

(Screenshot/YouTube via US Navy)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Naval Forces Europe-Africa released more footage on Wednesday of a Russian fighter jet coming within five feet of a US Navy plane on Monday.

A Russian Su-27 intercepting a US Navy EP-3 Aries signals reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea flew within five feet of the American plane, according to the Navy. The intercept lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

"These videos show the Russian Su-27 intercepting the EP-3 from a very close position, at the same altitude, and with an estimated wingtip-to-wingtip horizontal separation as little as five feet at times," US Navy Capt. Bill Ellis, commander of Task Force 67, said in the Navy statement. "For the Russian fighter aircraft to fly this close to the US Navy aircraft, especially for extended periods of time, is unsafe."

"The smallest lapse of focus or error in airmanship by the intercepting aircrew can have disastrous consequences, Ellis said. "There is no margin for error and insufficient time or space for our aircrews to take corrective action."

The US Navy released the first video on Tuesday, and five more on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the US Navy's allegations on Monday, saying that it "took place in accordance with international rules of airspace use."

The incident on Monday was the latest of several alleged unsafe intercepts and maneuvers between US and Russian fighter jets.

Check out the short new videos below:

The camera zooms in on the Su-27's armaments in this video.



The Su-27 hovers behind the US plane's propeller in the following video.



You can see the Su-27 poke its nose cone out from behind the US plane's propellers in this video.



And the camera zooms in on the Su-27 in this one.



The camera zooms in on the Su-27's armaments in this one too.



Here's the video that the Navy released Tuesday, showing the Su-27 zooming by.



Top 3

1 Politics How Nigeria’s first prime minister predicted what people of...bullet
2 Politics How the international press covered Raila Odinga's...bullet
3 Politics Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue gets to hide out...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

theresa may
Politics The cost of lower EU migration will be greater than the benefits of a US trade deal, leaked Brexit analysis says
christopher wray
Politics Trump supporters on Twitter were accusing a Huffington Post reporter of making up an FBI statement on the Nunes memo
don mcgahn trump lawyher
Politics The White House lawyer who refused to fire Mueller has been a central figure in Trump's efforts to control the Russia investigation
paul ryan mitch mcconnell chuck schumer
Politics The GOP tax law unintentionally created the potential for a huge disaster if Congress doesn't act