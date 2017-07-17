Politics :  The Supreme Court judgment that changed political equation of Nigeria, restored main opposition party

The apex court in Nigeria, the Supreme Court made a pronouncement that changed the political equations and calculations towards the 2019 general elections in the country.

Since the March 2015 elections that saw the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC), now ruling party, deposing the sitting government, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been battling with one court case or the other.

This has lead to the partial collapse of the party and made the country to have no official party to engage the government on issues of governance.

Indeed, the Supreme Court’s judgment of Wednesday, July 12, 2017, had brought another dimension to inter-politics of political parties in the country. The national convention of a political party has been confirmed to have the final decision in its affairs.

With this judgment, the reign of APC has been spurred to the reality of resurgence of an official opposition party which would engage it on major policies and move to wrestle power in 2019.

A leading member of the APC, Mr Mustapha Salihu stated that: “The apex court’s declaration of Makarfi as the authentic leader of the PDP was inconsequential to us.”

Though, many analysts have stated that this is a good development for democracy in the African most populous country while stating that the PDP should consider rebranding itself and take up the role effectively. As one is needed in the country to engage the current administration on some of its policy thrust.

Recent political developments have also shown that this stability opposition would reduce electoral victory of the ruling party.

The ruling party lost a senatorial by-election held on Saturday, July 8, one of the regions being ruled by the APC.

Political observers are now wondering if Nigerian electorates are ready to embrace the PDP again in 2019 or are considering other choices beyond these two parties.

The answer may be provided in the planned local district elections in Lagos state slated for July 22, 2017.