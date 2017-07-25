Politics :  The Senate will vote to start their repeal of Obamacare in a few hours — and the process is still in total chaos

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to begin the final debate on the Senate's Obamacare repeal and replace plan on Tuesday.
On Monday night, Sen. John McCain said he would return to Washington to vote on key issues — most notably, on the Senate's push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
The dramatic return of McCain, just a week after announcing that he is battling brain cancer, seems to indicate that Tuesday's vote on the Senate healthcare push is extremely close for Republican leaders.
At the same time, though, no one is quite sure of the exact push they're making.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday that there would be a vote on a motion to proceed for the House healthcare bill, the first step in a likely multi-day process of debate and dealmaking in an attempt to come through on the long-held Republican promise of repeal.
The question is whether McConnell's plan is to bring up the repeal and replace bill, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA); the repeal-now-and-replace-later bill, known as the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act (ORRA); or some other modified version of either.
(If you want a full breakdown of the three major pathways and their potential effects, Business Insider's Lydia Ramsey has everything you need to know here.)
It's likely that each of these plans gets brought up at some point, but which one will be pushed by McConnell is anyone's guess — even for Republican senators.
"If we don’t know those things when you go in, you’re sort of voting in a blind fashion," Sen Rand Paul, a conservative-leaning member of the conference, said on Monday. "I think we need more information. CBO needs to have scored the whole bill."
"I don't have a clue what we're gonna be voting on," said Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin. "I just need to know what I’m going to vote on. I’m not real happy with the process."
Despite the confusion, McConnell is set on pushing forward with a vote on Tuesday — at the very least, to get it out of the way.
It appears that McConnell has backing from President Donald Trump. Trump met with a moderate skeptic of the BCRA, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, in her home state of West Virginia on Monday. On Tuesday, he launched into an early morning tweetstorm urging senators to move forward with the process.
"Big day for HealthCare," Trump tweeted. "After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!"
When the Senate does "step up to the plate" Tuesday, here's a rough outline of how the process will go down:
In essence: No one knows what the final bill will be, it's unlikely that it will be fully analyzed when it's voted on, and no one known whether it will pass.
Based on reports, the whirlwind session will kick off around 2:30 p.m. ET.