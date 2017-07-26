Politics :  The Senate just rejected a plan to repeal Obamacare without a replacement

The repeal bill was part of a series of afternoon votes and required 60 votes to pass.
The Senate on Wednesday voted down legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act without an immediate replacement.
The legislation needed a simple majority to pass. It didn't succeed, as seven Republican senators voted against the plan along with all Democrats. In total, 45 voted in favor and 55 against.
The bill, the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act, was introduced on Tuesday into the healthcare debate by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has been a proponent of a straight repeal of the ACA, better known as Obamacare.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, 17 million fewer Americans would have health insurance in 2018 if such a plan became law, a number that would grow to 32 million by 2026. By 2026, health insurance premiums are expected to double. Cuts to Medicaid would hit $842 billion by 2026.