Politics :  The Senate just rejected a plan to repeal Obamacare without a replacement

The Senate on Wednesday voted down legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act without an immediate replacement.

The legislation needed a simple majority to pass. It didn't succeed, as seven Republican senators voted against the plan along with all Democrats. In total, 45 voted in favor and 55 against.

The bill, the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act, was introduced on Tuesday into the healthcare debate by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has been a proponent of a straight repeal of the ACA, better known as Obamacare.

Here's what was in the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act:

It's is nearly identical to the bill that was vetoed by President Barack Obama in 2015.

The legislation would repeal all the provisions put in place by the ACA, including key taxes and tax credits.

It also would repeal the Medicaid expansion that some states opted into.

It — like the "skinny repeal" plan that's also gaining traction in the Senate — would get rid of mandates for employers and individuals to provide and have insurance.

The legislation would prevent Medicaid from funding Planned Parenthood for a year, and wouldn't allow premium tax credits to fund abortions. Including sections of the bill would require the bill to have 60 votes to avoid a filibuster, according to the Senate parliamentarian.

The repeal would begin in 2020.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, 17 million fewer Americans would have health insurance in 2018 if such a plan became law, a number that would grow to 32 million by 2026. By 2026, health insurance premiums are expected to double. Cuts to Medicaid would hit $842 billion by 2026.