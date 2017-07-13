Politics :  The revised Senate healthcare bill is already on the verge of imploding

Almost immediately, two Republican senators came out against a procedural vote that would get the bill to the floor of the Senate, meaning Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP leaders cannot afford to lose another vote.

A third GOP defection would prevent the bill from even being considered by the broader Senate and would likely require the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) to be substantially overhauled — or scrapped.

Here's a rundown of the senators to watch in the debate and their current status on the vote: