Politics :  The race to replace Nigeria’s ailing president is well and truly on

It looks like the political drama that is the nigerian presidency is about to get its own House of Cards moment as the battle to replace the country’s ailing president has begun.

It has been over sixty days since President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for London on medical leave for the second time.In that period, there had been no public sighting of him until this week when his office released a an image of him meeting his party members in london. He had also met his vice, Prof. Osinbajo for just an hour prior to that meeting.

The lack of certainty over the return of Buhari to his job and the lack of political gravitas held by Osinbajo is what has the ambitious among his inner circle well and truly alert to take advantage should a vacancy emerge.

It is fair to say Professor Yemi Osinbajo fancies his chances and has been playing up to the role in recent weeks. Mr Osinbajo has been managing the affairs of the country since the first medical leave of Mr Buhari in February 2017.

Legally,he would take over the mandate of Buhari should he be unable to continue his mandate.

Osinbajo, a south-western born Christian would enjoy the backing of his political godfather, Bola Tinubu on this quest. Bola Tinubu is, inarguably, the most powerful politician in the South-western part of the country.

Northern politicians are also pushing for completion of the two terms unwritten power rotation agreement between the North and the South. If this goes through, one of the possible successors of Buhari would be Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who has been jostling for the position since 2007.

Atiku Abubakar is a former vice president of the country who served between 1999 and 2007.

In the same vein, Mr Nasir El-Rufai – Governor of Kaduna state and a close associate of Mr Buhari, has been reported to have an eye for the seat. Aso Rock confidantes claim Buhari’s preferred successor would be El-Rufai.

The country’s current Senate President, Mr Bukola Saraki is also reportedly angling for the position.

Another hopeful is Mr Rochas Okorocha, the Governor of Imo state. He was also a presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015.

Mr Okorocha's declaration of interest for the position,a few days after meeting the president with other governors in London, gives more credence to the rumour that President Buhari’s health is far worse than is being let on

A former American diplomat, Matthew Page has stated that: “If Mr Buhari is too ill to rule but refuses (or is unable) to resign, government ministers and a medical panel set up by Mr Saraki would have to agree to remove him. The president of the Senate could strike a deal to become Mr Osinbajo’s deputy.”

The president’s wife - Aisha Buhari and Acting President has promised the return of President Buhari to Nigeria. But if Page’s scenario plays out, this would mean official declaration for the battle for the presidential seat in 2019.