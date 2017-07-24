Politics :  The Pentagon has contaminated nearly 40 million US acres by burning old munitions

It's bigger than Florida.
The Pentagon has poisoned the well. Literally.
A recent ProPublica investigation revealed some startling information about how the Pentagon's storing, testing and disposing of munitions is damaging the US environment and public health.
Here are some of its major findings:
Numerous studies have found higher rates of cancer, thyroid diseases, brain dysfunctions and other diseases in residential areas around these burn sites, but causation between the pollution and the rates of disease has not been established.
The Pentagon and their defense contractors at many installations have also repeatedly exceeded the limits of how much their federal permits allow them to burn, ProPublica said. But even the permits themselves are based on "computer simulations of pollution," and therefore are questionable as well.
Read the full ProPublica investigation here.