Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The organization involved in the Paradise Papers leak allegedly represented a bank accused of funding terrorism, report says

Politics The organization involved in the Paradise Papers leak allegedly represented a bank accused of funding terrorism, report says

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Appleby allegedly represented the Federal Bank of the Middle East (FBME) since 2004, a bank accused of money laundering and terror financing.

appleby paradise papers play

appleby paradise papers

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Appleby, the firm at the center of last year's massive Paradise Papers leak, allegedly provided services to a bank accused of facilitating global terror and crime, according to a Guardian report.
  • Appleby had represented the Federal Bank of the Middle East (FBME) since 2004, the report said.
  • FBME was described as “a financial institution of primary money laundering concern" according to US federal court documents filed in October 2017.
  • The bank denies the allegations.


Appleby, the firm at the center of last year's massive Paradise Papers leak allegedly provided services to a bank accused of facilitating global terror and crime, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Appleby had allegedly represented the international Federal Bank of the Middle East (FBME) since 2004, according to the report.

The US Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) leveled several major allegations against FBME, calling it a "primary money laundering concern," according to US federal court documents filed in October 2017.

A 2014 note published by FinCEN in the US Federal Register went further in its description of FBME's alleged activities:

“FBME is used by its customers to facilitate money laundering, terrorist financing, transnational organised crime, fraud, sanctions evasion and other illicit activity internationally and through the US financial system,” the note said.

Additionally, the 2014 note alleged that at least one of FBME's customers was a front-company for the group, Scientific Studies and Research Center, an entity that was sanctioned by the US and was determined to be a "proliferator of weapons of mass destruction," according to the note.

FBME has vehemently denied the allegations. A spokesperson for the institution said: "The outrageous claims that FBME acted for terrorists, or knowingly acted for any sanctioned individuals, are false and deliberately damaging."

"Any client that was sanctioned had their accounts frozen immediately and were reported to the regulator," the bank said.

Appleby ended its relationship with FBME in 2015, according to federal court documents.

Top 3

1 Politics 5 major sins of President Buhari according to Obasanjo's...bullet
2 Politics We toured the world's largest aircraft carrier, which can...bullet
3 Politics 'I'm leaving the Democratic Party today': Democrats are...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Brexit Secretary David Davis (L) and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox leave No 10 Downing Street
Politics May's government withheld more than half of all information requests last year — and the Brexit department was the worst offender
Theresa May
Politics Theresa May could be on the brink of a leadership challenge
Theresa May will tell investors to put pressure on social media companies
Politics Theresa May accuses Facebook of helping terrorists, child abusers, and slave traders
jeff sessions
Politics An error that caused the FBI to lose some of Peter Strzok's text messages reportedly affected many more phones at the bureau