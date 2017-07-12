Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. is well-connected in Russia

Politics The lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. is well-connected in Russia

  • Published:

The US Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from a source who believes Natalia Veselnitskaya has several connections to the Russian government.

Natalia Veselnitskaya play

Natalia Veselnitskaya

(Natalia Veselnitskaya / Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who took a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. in June 2016, denied to NBC on July 11 that she worked for the Russian government, or that she had connections to the Russian government, answering "Nyet" to both questions in a TV interview.

Trump Jr. says he met with Veselnitskaya because he thought she was going to give him negative information from Russian "opposition research" about Hillary Clinton. The meeting "went nowhere," Trump Jr. said last night, as Vesilnitskaya had no information to give. "It was literally just a wasted 20 minutes," Trump Jr. said.

But the US Senate Judiciary Committee will hear next week from a source who believes Veselnitskaya has several connections to the Russian government, according to The Daily Beast.

That source is William Browder, an American hedge fund investor whose Moscow lawyer was beaten to death in a Russian prison in 2009 after he discovered a fraud in which Russian government officials had divided $230 million in bogus tax refunds amongst themselves. The lawyers' name was Sergei Magnitsky, and the US Magnitsky Act — named after him — prevents the Russian officials responsible for his death from entering the US.

According to Browder, Veselnitskaya's clients and colleagues include:

Top 3

1 Politics The life of Donald Trump Jr., who once lived out of a truck,...bullet
2 Politics The US’s best defense against a North Korean nuke could spark...bullet
3 Politics The US had a clear shot at killing Kim Jong Un on July 4 —...bullet

Politics

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with the 2017 Parliamentary Labour Party
Politics Corbyn's Labour must be more 'patriotic' to win the next election says Fabian general secretary
Jared Kushner.
Politics Trump's personal attorneys are reportedly fed up with Jared Kushner
null
Politics Tucker Carlson interview goes sideways when guest accuses him of defending Putin
Screen Shot 2017 07 11 at 4.30.06 PM
Politics Trump Jr. admits he 'probably would have done things a little differently' amid fallout over Russia emails