Politics :  The knives are coming out for H.R. McMaster

Allies of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon intensified their battle against national security adviser H.R. McMaster this week as McMaster began asserting more control over the National Security Council and fired officials appointed by his predecessor, Michael Flynn.

The dismissals of NSC officials Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Rich Higgins, and Derek Harvey have exacerbated friction between McMaster and the more nationalist wing of the White House, which is led by Bannon and has President Donald Trump's ear.

"There is a split in the White House between the Bannon camp of ideologues and the McMaster-Mattis-Tillerson camp of more centrist intellectuals," Pete Mansoor, a retired Army colonel who worked closely with McMaster, told Politico. "And this conflict is playing out in real time as the Trump administration tries to flesh out its foreign policy and national security policy."

The recent ascendance of retired Gen. John Kelly from Homeland Security secretary to White House chief of staff should ensure that McMaster will maintain his independence and control over the NSC — for now.

But the nationalists may have a competitive advantage: Trump, who already thinks McMaster is a "pain" who talks too much and has complained to aides that he wants Flynn back at the White House, is reportedly considering sending McMaster to replace Gen. John Nicholson as the top commander of American and NATO troops in Afghanistan.

"What the nationalists are saying about McMaster: 'He wants to send more troops to Afghanistan, so we're going to send him,'" Axios' Mike Allen reported Thursday.

Whether McMaster is ousted or not, efforts to undermine him both inside and outside the West Wing seem to be well underway.

McMaster has gone to bat for Trump in the past. He defended him to reporters after he disclosed Israeli intelligence to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office. And he said he "would not be concerned" if Trump's son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, had asked to set up a secret back-channel method of communicating with Moscow during the transition period.

But right-wing media outlets like Breitbart have long harbored suspicions about McMaster, who convinced Trump to stay away from the term "radical Islamic terrorism" in a speech to Middle Eastern leaders in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

As Weekly Standard writer Michael Warren told CNN on Friday, Bannon and his allies see McMaster's sudden purge of Flynn appointees as an even more overt attempt to sabotage Trump's agenda.

"Obama holdovers at NSC or State Dept who are leaking [should] do real time for these leaks," tweeted conservative political commentator and Trump ally Laura Ingraham. "Why has McMaster fired actual Trump supporters?"

Since the firings, administration officials speaking anonymously to conservative-leaning news outlets have accused McMaster of being "anti-Israel" and opposing "everything the president wants to do."

One former National Security Council official speaking to The Daily Caller called McMaster a "sycophant" of retired Gen. David Petraeus and seemed to try to appeal directly to the president's ego.

"I don’t understand why [Trump's] allowing a guy who is subverting his foreign policy at every turn to remain in place," the official said.

On Thursday, a letter McMaster wrote to his predecessor, Susan Rice, allowing her to keep her security clearance was leaked to Circa — an outlet seen as friendly to Trump. Circa paired the letter, which immediately stirred outrage in far-right circles, with quotes from anonymous West Wing officials claiming it undermined the president's judgment.

"What is this? Does H.R. McMaster need to go? Susan Rice? Omg," tweeted Trump ally and Fox News host Sean Hannity, who dined with the president last week.

"H.R. McMaster is a Deep State Plant who Opposes the Trump Agenda," tweeted Mike Cernovich, a prominent far-right provocateur who describes himself as an "American nationalist."

Cernovich set up a website this week called mcmasterleaks.com, on which he alleged the general has "been leaking information to David Petraeus and has had direct contact with George Soros" — a billionaire, left-leaning philanthropist and frequent bogeyman of the far-right.