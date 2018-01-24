Politics :  The Kentucky school shooting is the 3rd this week — and the 11th in the US so far this year

news

There have been 11 school shootings in the US already this year.

Most of the incidents were suicides and resulted in no injuries, but they highlight communities' growing concerns about guns and school safety.

At this point last year, there had been five school shootings nationwide.



A 15-year-old boy walked into a Kentucky high school Tuesday with a handgun and opened fire, killing two students and injuring 17 others, authorities say.

Police responded quickly, apprehending the shooter and securing the scene. The injured students were transported to hospitals for treatment as the shaken, rural community of Benton tried to make sense of what had just unfolded.

Just over three weeks into the new year, there have already been 11 school shootings in the US, including suicides and incidents that left no one injured, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The one in Kentucky was the third at a school this week alone.

On Monday, police say, a 16-year-old shot and injured a female student several times at Italy High School in Texas. That same day, someone in a pickup truck fired at a group of students gathered in front of Net Charter School in New Orleans, injuring a 14-year-old boy.

School shootings have become all too familiar in the wake of massacres at Virginia Tech in 2007 and Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 that sparked outrage but little policy change.

"The news cycles are so short right now in America, and there's a lot going on," Shannon Watts, a gun-control advocate, told The Times. "But you would think that shootings in American schools would be able to clear away some of that clutter."

At this time last year, there had been five reported school shootings, according to a tally compiled by Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control advocacy group.

Since 2013, there have been 281 school shootings nationwide, an average of about one shooting a week.

Here are all the school shootings so far in 2018: