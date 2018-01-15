Politics :  The incredible career of Jim Mattis, the legendary Marine general turned defense secretary

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has achieved a legendary status on par with the heroes of the US Military's past.
Stories of his achievements and sayings are told in the same way that Patton, Pershing, Marshall, and MacArthur. He is widely viewed as above politics — a man dedicated to his job and his country.
In his 44 years of service, Mattis rose through the ranks of the military to the very top. He has received numerous colorful nicknames — most notably "Mad Dog" and "Warrior Monk" — and made a number of memorable statements that will likely be quoted by service members for a long time to come.
Take a look at the life and career of the Warrior Monk:
James Norman Mattis was born September 8, 1950, in Pullman, Washington.
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis. (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)
Mattis enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserves when he was 18 years old in 1969. He was commissioned a second lieutenant after graduating from Central Washington University with a history degree in 1971.
United States Marine General James N. Mattis at the American military compound at Kandahar Airport January 14, 2002 in Kandahar, Afghanistan. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mattis saw his first action as a lieutenant colonel in Operation Desert Shield in 1990.
The Battle plan for southern Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm. The First Marine Division, which Mattis' unit was apart of, is second from the right. (Wikimedia commons)
Then-lieutenant colonel Mattis lead the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines (the same unit as legendary Marine Lewis "Chesty" Puller) during combat operations for the liberation of Kuwait from Saddam Hussein.
US Marine armored vehicles kick up a storm of sand as they make their way through the Saudi Arabian desert , Jan. 20, 1991. (Associated Press/Laurent Rebours)
Dubbed "Task Force Ripper," the unit led the First Marine Division straight into Kuwait City, and took part in the Battle of Kuwait International Airport.
Tom Brokow interviews Lt. Col. Jim Mattis during Operation Desert Shield, August 21, 1990. (Screenshot via YouTube)
Mattis was promoted to colonel, then brigadier general, and eventually became involved in the early planning and fighting of the Afghanistan War following 9/11.
Brigadier General James Mattis talks with Marines of the 15th and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit prior to their departing in a 40 plus vehicle convoy from a staging area to take control of the airfield in Kandahar, Afghanistan, December 14, 2001. (Associated Press)
Under the call sign "CHAOS," an acronym for "Colonel Has An Outstanding Solution," Mattis took a direct approach in combat, and fought on the frontlines on southern Afghanistan with his Marines.
Brig. Gen. James Mattis carries his packs into the Kandahar International Airport, which he was responsible for taking over, Kandahar, Afghanistan, December 14, 2001. (Associated Press)
In 2005, he made controversial statements about his time in Afghanistan:
Brig. Gen. James Mattis talks with his officers of the 15th and 26th Marine Expeditionary Units during a briefing at Kandahar airport, part of Camp Rhino, December 12, 2001. (Associated Press)
"You go into Afghanistan, you got guys who slap women around for five years because they didn't wear a veil. You know, guys like that ain't got no manhood left anyway. So it's a hell of a lot of fun to shoot them. Actually it's quite fun to fight them, you know. It's a hell of a hoot. It's fun to shoot some people. I'll be right up there with you. I like brawling."
Major General Mattis was in charge of the entire First Marine Division during the invasion of Iraq in 2003 — commanding some 20,000 Marines.
Maj. Gen Jim Mattis answers questions at a news conference at the Division 1 main headquarters outside of Baghdad Tuesday, April 8, 2003. (Associated Press)
Mattis made sure that his Marines achieved their tasks swiftly. When one of his subordinates stalled the Marines' advance at the Battle of Nasiriyah, Mattis relieved him of command and, in an emphatic move, forced him to empty his sidearm of ammunition.
play
U.S. Marines from the 15th Expeditionary Unit make their way in the desert near the southern city of Nasiriyah, Iraq, March 30, 2003. (Associated Press)
Mattis was a key actor in the first and second Battles of Fallujah, some of the bloodiest actions in the war.
US Marines try to push into the center of Fallujah, Iraq, November 12, 2004. (Associated Press)
The "Mad Dog's" mission in Iraq continued well past 2003, as he was involved in the stabilization campaign.
After the invasion, Mattis sent the First Marine Division's tanks and artillery back to the US. He then told Iraqi military leaders in a meeting: "I come in peace. I didn't bring artillery. But I'm pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you f--- with me, I'll kill you all."
Mattis speaks to the media in Fallujah, Iraqi Wednesday April 14, 2004. (Associated Press)
Later on, Mattis said something similar: "We've backed off in good faith to try and give you a chance to straighten this problem out. But I am going to beg with you for a minute. I'm going to plead with you, do not cross us. Because if you do, the survivors will write about what we do here for 10,000 years."
play
General Mattis became the source of words to live by in the military.
Retired US Marine Corps four-star Gen. James Mattis. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)
Here's some of his most notable phrases:
"Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet."
"The most important six inches on the battlefield is between your ears."
"Don't create more enemies than you take out by some immoral act."
"You cannot allow any of your people to avoid the brutal facts. If they start living in a dream world, it's going to be bad."
And a rather odd one: "Powerpoint makes us stupid."
Mattis then held other high-level roles, like NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation, commander of U.S. Joint Forces Command, and the Commander of United States Central Command.
Mattis as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (Wikimedia commons)
Mattis' commands saw him take direct charge over a number of different operations:
As NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation, he was tasked with implementing new standards, tactics, and concepts into the Alliance's militaries. He had similar tasks as commander of US Joint Forces Command — though only for the US Military's five branches.
As Commander of United States Central Command (USCC), he oversaw operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as parts of Syria, Iran, and Yemen.
The Obama White House apparently did not place much trust in Mattis, believing him to be too hawkish, especially on Iran. Nevertheless, he served as Commander of USCC until his retirement in 2013.
Just three years after retirement, Mattis became secretary of defense.
Donald Trump at a rally with James Mattis, his pick for defense secretary. (AP)
General Mattis was newly elected President Donald Trump's candidate to lead the Defense Department. He was confirmed in the Senate by a vote of 98-1.
As secretary of defense, Mattis has focused his efforts on the fight against ISIS, the nuclear threat from North Korea, and stabilizing Afghanistan.
South Korea's Defence Minister Han Min-koo shows U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada how to do a handshake during a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 16th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 3, 2017. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)
He has frequently allied himself with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive to brief the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the ongoing fight against the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2017. (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)
He often seems to care little for politics. During a visit to troops stationed overseas, he told soldiers to "hold the line until our country gets back to understanding and respecting each other and showing it.”
Secretary of Defense James Mattis (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)
His time in Washington has not eroded his wit or attitude:
Secretary Mattis during his interview with "Face the Nation." (NTK Network/YouTube)
In an interview on CBS "Face The Nation," host John Dickerson asked, "What keeps you awake at night?"
The Mad Dog responded almost instantly and in true Mattis fashion:
"Nothing. I keep other people awake at night."
Mattis has become an icon, as this photo that was posted by the Marine Corps Special Operations Command official Facebook shows:
Mattis has become an icon, as this photo that was posted by the Marine Corps Special Operations Command official Facebook shows: (Reddit)
The image also had this written under it:
Hail Mattis.
Full of hate.
Our troops stand with thee.
Blessed art thou among enlisted.
And blessed is the fruit of thy knife hand.
Holy Mattis, father of War,
Pray for us heathen
Now and at the hour of combat.
Amen.