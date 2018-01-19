Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The House just voted to avoid a government shutdown, but the plan could still crash and burn in the Senate

Politics The House just voted to avoid a government shutdown, but the plan could still crash and burn in the Senate

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The House barely passed the bill to avoid a government shutdown, but the bill could still die in the Senate.

paul ryan play

paul ryan

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The House passed a GOP-led bill to fund the government, slightly lowering the odds of a government shutdown.
  • The bill passed by a vote of 230 to 197.
  • The bill now moves to the Senate, where it looks dead on arrival.

The House passed a Republican-led bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown on Thursday, but the fight to get the bill through Congress isn't over yet.

The bill passed on a 230 to 197 vote, with 11 Republicans voting against the bill put forth by their own party's leadership.

All but six Democrats voted against the bill because it did not include a solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program, a key priority for members of the party.

The Republicans that held out were primarily conservatives concerned that the short-term nature of the bill, called a continuing resolution (CR), was not sufficient in guaranteeing money for the military.

House Speaker Paul Ryan won over many of the conservative hold-outs by promising to address a series of bills to increase funding for the military to ensure "readiness."

The CR only pushes the deadline from the end of Friday to February 16, but conservatives pointed to the fact that the short-term deal also left the military in limbo on many long-term projects.

The bill passed just a few hours after backing from President Donald Trump. The White House released a statement earlier Thursday in support of the bill.

Following the passage of the bill, Ryan applauded the move and stressed the need for the Senate to pass the bill.

"The only thing standing in the way of government funding, resources for our troops, and health care for children right now is Senate Democrats," Ryan said in a statement. "The House did the right thing."

Despite Ryan's comment, the CR could still fail in the Senate primarily because four Republican senators already came out against the plan. To pass in the Senate, the bill would need 60 votes — every Republican (minus Sen. John McCain, who is still receiving treatment in Arizona for a brain tumor) and at least 10 Democrats.

A senior Democratic aide told Business Insider that "the votes aren’t there to pass it in the Senate."

Top 3

1 Kaduna Two Americans, two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria: policebullet
2 Benue Nigeria: mass burial for farmers killed in herder clashesbullet
3 Politics Police say this California couple held their 13 children...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

50% of recovered $500m Abacha loot has gone missing
Politics 50% of recovered $500m Abacha loot is missing
null
Politics A new Brexit legal challenge could give MPs the power to stop Britain leaving the single market
North Korea
Politics Report says North Korean hackers have been targeting South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges
Meet Nigeria’s first female combatant pilots in history
Politics Meet the first female fighter pilots in Nigerian history