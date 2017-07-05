Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The gender pay gap in the White House has risen dramatically under Trump

Politics The gender pay gap in the White House has risen dramatically under Trump

  • Published:

The pay gap between female and male White House staffers has more than tripled under President Donald Trump.

White House senior staffers are sworn in on January 22, 2017. play

White House senior staffers are sworn in on January 22, 2017.

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The pay gap between male and female White House staffers has more than tripled under President Donald Trump, rising from 11% in the last year of President Barack Obama's administration to 37% (or $42,350) today, according to a report by the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

The gap between Trump's female aides, who make a median salary of $72,650, and his male aides, who make a median salary of $115,000, is more than double the nationwide 17% pay gap, and larger than the national gap has been in over 35 years, according to the Pew Research Center.

The gender pay gap in Trump's White House is more than double the nationwide gap. play

The gender pay gap in Trump's White House is more than double the nationwide gap.

(AEI)

The gap is due in part to the dearth of women at the highest levels of the Trump White House. Just six of the top 23 highest paid White House staffers are women, according to salary information released by the White House last Friday. Almost three quarters of the top 101 highest paid aides are men.

Meanwhile, women make up 59% of the four lowest salary brackets, which fall between $30,000 and $61,850.

About a quarter of the top 100 highest paid White House staffers are women. play

About a quarter of the top 100 highest paid White House staffers are women.

(AEI)

Some news outlets, including CNN, Roll Call, and Newsweek have reported a 20% White House pay gap because they used average, rather than median, salaries in their calculation. AEI argues that median numbers provide a more accurate representation of the gap because they are not skewed by outlier data.

Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter and assistant in the White House, has been outspoken on the need to eliminate the gender pay gap, but the president recently rolled back Obama-era protections against gender discrimination in the workplace.

Top 3

1 Politics North Korea just showed it had a missile that can hit the US —...bullet
2 Politics 'I am in no way this kind of person': Reddit user who created...bullet
3 Politics North Korea finally built a nuke that can hit the US — but...bullet

Politics

null
Politics 17 photos show how intense protests in Venezuela are right now
npr declaration tweeets
Politics NPR tweeted out the Declaration of Independence on July 4th — and Twitter went nuts
Cuneiform tablet
Politics Hobby Lobby agrees to pay $3 million after being accused of smuggling ancient Iraqi artifacts
chris_christie_beach_day
Politics Inspired by 'Beachgate,' artists made a sand sculpture of Chris Christie lounging on the Jersey Shore