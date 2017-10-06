Politics :  The DNC is giving portions of Harvey Weinstein's donations to pro-Democratic groups

The Democratic National Committee announced Friday that it will be redirecting a small portion of donations from embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to groups that regularly donate to Democratic candidates.

The announcement came after many Democratic officials said they are donating funds from Weinstein to various charities in light of revelations about his alleged sexual abuses.

DNC spokeswoman Xochitil Hinojosa said in a statement Friday that of the more than $250,000 Weinstein has donated to the committee, more than $30,000 will be given to EMILY's List, Higher Heights, and Emerge America.

"The allegations in the New York Times report are deeply troubling," Hinojosa said. "The Democratic party condemns all forms of sexual harassment and assault."

The DNC statement also noted President Donald Trump's past history of bragging about sexual advances on women, particularly the Access Hollywood tape released several weeks before the 2016 election.

"We hope that Republicans will do the same as we mark one year since the release of a tape showing President Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women followed by more than a dozen women who came forward to detail similar experiences of assault and harassment," Hinojosa said.

The groups listed by the DNC slated to receive the Weinstein donations have a long history of donating almost exclusively to Democratic candidates.

During the 2016 campaign cycle, EMILY's List donated heavily to female Democratic candidates such as Hillary Clinton, Catherine Cortez-Masto, and Maggie Hassan while giving $0 to Republicans. Higher Heights for America contributed to Democratic Senate candidates Kamala Harris and Donna Edwards.

The DNC's focus with the redirected Weinstein donations is to contrast Trump, Hinojosa said,"because what we need is more women in power, not men like Trump."