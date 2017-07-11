Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics The $2 billion search for a new FBI headquarters was just called off

  Published:

The FBI's current home is rapidly deteriorating.

United States flags hang in front of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Edgar J. Hoover Building May 9, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The government is canceling its decade-long search for a new FBI headquarters, The Washington Post reported on Monday, forcing the agency to stay at its deteriorating facility in Washington, DC.

Federal officials have attempted for years to secure Congressional support for a new FBI campus in the Washington suburbs, The Post reported. The plan would have cost $2 billion in taxpayer funds.

The FBI had been pushing the plan for years as its current home, the J. Edgar Hoover building, shows its age. Completed in 1975, the building's concrete has begun to crack in places, The Post wrote, and its outdated and inefficient structure has begun to threaten the FBI's ability to fight modern threats like cyber crime and international terrorism.

Officials with the General Services Administration, which oversees government real estate, are expected to formally announce the decision Tuesday.

The officials told The Post that the lack of permanent leadership at their agency as well as the FBI contributed to the plan falling through. President Donald Trump's nominee to replace former FBI Director James Comey, Christopher Wray, has not been confirmed, while Trump has yet to appoint a GSA administrator.

