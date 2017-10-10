Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Tabloid covers show the insane divorce of Trump and his first wife, Ivana

Ivana Trump, President Trump's first wife, is stirring up controversy again. Back when she and Trump were getting divorced, it was all over the tabloids.

People Magazine, February 1990. play

People Magazine, February 1990.

(People Magazine)
Ivana Trump — President Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. — is making headlines once again as she promotes her new book, "Raising Trump."

During a Sunday interview with ABC News, Ivana said she still talks with President Trump regularly but doesn't call the White House directly in order to avoid making first lady Melania Trump jealous. Ivana even referred to herself as the real "first lady."

"I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife. OK? I'm first lady," she said.

In a statement on Monday, Melania's spokeswoman characterized Ivana's comments as "attention-seeking and self-serving noise." Still, it's clear that Ivana is no stranger to stirring up controversy with President Trump and his wives.

After Trump's affair with then-26-year-old Marla Maples was revealed in 1989, Ivana and Trump's hugely public divorce became fodder for the tabloids. Trump's rocky relationship with and 1993 marriage to Marla Maples also inspired its fair share of screaming headlines. Below, we've rounded up of some of the most outrageous tabloid covers from that period.

"'Ivana better deal': Mrs. T brands Donald's $25M pre-nuptial pact a fraud"

February 13, 1990 play

February 13, 1990

(Daily News)


"The Trumps speak out"

February 14, 1990 play

February 14, 1990

(Daily News)


"Ivana to Donald at secret sitdown: Gimme the Plaza! ... the jet and $150 million, too"

February 13, 1990 play

February 13, 1990

(New York Post)


"Billion Dollar Blowup: She wants the Plaza, he'll take Manhattan. America's gaudiest couple square off in an old-fashioned battle over babes and bucks. Direct from Aspen, Palm Beach and New York City, here's the latest dish"

February 1990 play

February 1990

(People Magazine)


"Marla boasts to her pals about Donald: 'Best sex I've ever had'"

February 16, 1990 play

February 16, 1990

(New York Post)


"Marla's hideaway: 10 days out of 'glare'"

February 22, 1990 play

February 22, 1990

(Daily News)


"More Trump tales: Ivana sees a shrink"

February 23, 1990 play

February 23, 1990

(Daily News)


"Marla Maples, Trump princess: The mysterious 'other woman' in the Donald and Ivana Trump split is a small-town Georgia peach who's the talk of the Big Apple. Sure, it's a scandal, but the folks in hometown Dalton advise, 'Go for it, honey!'"

March 15, 1990 play

March 15, 1990

(People Magazine)


"Marry me, Marla: Trump rocks Maples with 7.45-karat diamond ring"

July 4, 1991 play

July 4, 1991

(Daily News)


"Here we go again: Donald dumps Marla"

September 22, 1991 play

September 22, 1991

(Daily News)


"Chicken! Baby's 3 months away, but Donald still won't say 'I do'"

July 23, 1993 play

July 23, 1993

(Daily News)


"First wives club Donald: Ivana furious; Marla says Trump lied in new book"

October 18, 1997 play

October 18, 1997

(Daily News)


