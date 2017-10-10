Politics :  Tabloid covers show the insane divorce of Trump and his first wife, Ivana

Ivana Trump — President Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. — is making headlines once again as she promotes her new book, "Raising Trump."

During a Sunday interview with ABC News, Ivana said she still talks with President Trump regularly but doesn't call the White House directly in order to avoid making first lady Melania Trump jealous. Ivana even referred to herself as the real "first lady."

"I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife. OK? I'm first lady," she said.

In a statement on Monday, Melania's spokeswoman characterized Ivana's comments as "attention-seeking and self-serving noise." Still, it's clear that Ivana is no stranger to stirring up controversy with President Trump and his wives.

After Trump's affair with then-26-year-old Marla Maples was revealed in 1989, Ivana and Trump's hugely public divorce became fodder for the tabloids. Trump's rocky relationship with and 1993 marriage to Marla Maples also inspired its fair share of screaming headlines. Below, we've rounded up of some of the most outrageous tabloid covers from that period.

"'Ivana better deal': Mrs. T brands Donald's $25M pre-nuptial pact a fraud"

"The Trumps speak out"

"Ivana to Donald at secret sitdown: Gimme the Plaza! ... the jet and $150 million, too"

"Billion Dollar Blowup: She wants the Plaza, he'll take Manhattan. America's gaudiest couple square off in an old-fashioned battle over babes and bucks. Direct from Aspen, Palm Beach and New York City, here's the latest dish"

"Marla boasts to her pals about Donald: 'Best sex I've ever had'"

"Marla's hideaway: 10 days out of 'glare'"

"More Trump tales: Ivana sees a shrink"

"Marla Maples, Trump princess: The mysterious 'other woman' in the Donald and Ivana Trump split is a small-town Georgia peach who's the talk of the Big Apple. Sure, it's a scandal, but the folks in hometown Dalton advise, 'Go for it, honey!'"

"Marry me, Marla: Trump rocks Maples with 7.45-karat diamond ring"

"Here we go again: Donald dumps Marla"

"Chicken! Baby's 3 months away, but Donald still won't say 'I do'"

"First wives club Donald: Ivana furious; Marla says Trump lied in new book"