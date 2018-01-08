Politics :  Stephen Miller had to be escorted off CNN's set after his interview with Jake Tapper went off the rails

news

Stephen Miller needed to be escorted off a CNN set on Sunday.

His appearance on "State of the Union" ended abruptly after host Jake Tapper pressed him on damaging claims about President Donald Trump.

White House adviser Stephen Miller was escorted off the set of CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday after a contentious interview with host Jake Tapper.

Two sources close to the situation told Business Insider that after the taping was done, Miller was asked to leave several times.

He ignored those requests and ultimately security was called and he was escorted out, the sources said.

CNN declined to comment.

Miller's appearance on the cable network quickly went off the rails when Tapper pressed him on explosive claims about President Donald Trump that appeared in the book "Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House" by Michael Wolff.

Miller repeatedly attempted to pivot the conversation toward criticism of CNN, a favorite target of Trump's. He then referred to Trump as a "political genius" and lamented his treatment during the interview, leading Tapper to reply that there was only "one viewer you care about right now."

"I think I've wasted enough of my viewers' time. Thank you, Stephen," Tapper said, bringing the interview to an abrupt end.

Shortly after the interview ended, Trump tweeted, "Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration."

The White House did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Mark Abadi contributed to this report.