Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  South Korea showed off a missile that could kill Kim Jong Un deep inside a bunker

Politics South Korea showed off a missile that could kill Kim Jong Un deep inside a bunker

  • Published:

A spokesman for the South Korea's president said the missile "will be a key component in our kill chain to counter possible North Korean missile attacks."

Bunker buster hyunmoo play

Bunker buster hyunmoo

(Ankit Panda via Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After North Korea conducted its most successful-ever test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, the US and South Korea responded the way they always do — with a massive display of force.

South Korea displayed a particularly interesting capability with a domestically-designed Hyunmoo-II missile launch that penetrated deep into an underground bunker and vaporized a dummy.

After the initial test of the new Hyunmoo variant on June 23, a spokesman for the South Korea's president said the missile "will be a key component in our kill chain to counter possible North Korean missile attacks."

The launch resembled an operational strike as it was quickly announced, carried out, and devastated its target.

In the video below, watch the Hyunmoo-II penetrate through yards of solid earth before sending fireballs shooting out of either end of the bunker.

Top 3

1 Politics After the US had a shot at taking out Kim Jong Un, North Korea...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet
3 Politics Angola’s Jose Eduardo Dos Santos set to step down after 38...bullet

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. with his father, Donald Trump, on the night of the Iowa Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 1, 2016.
Politics Trump was behind the misleading original statement about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
null
Politics All the big firings and resignations of the Trump administration so far
CSR state map
Politics Trump is threatening a move that could make Obamacare implode — here's which states have the most to lose
null
Politics The Republican healthcare plan looks really and truly dead — but that doesn't mean Obamacare is safe