Politics :  South Korea showed off a missile that could kill Kim Jong Un deep inside a bunker

After North Korea conducted its most successful-ever test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, the US and South Korea responded the way they always do — with a massive display of force.

South Korea displayed a particularly interesting capability with a domestically-designed Hyunmoo-II missile launch that penetrated deep into an underground bunker and vaporized a dummy.

After the initial test of the new Hyunmoo variant on June 23, a spokesman for the South Korea's president said the missile "will be a key component in our kill chain to counter possible North Korean missile attacks."

The launch resembled an operational strike as it was quickly announced, carried out, and devastated its target.

In the video below, watch the Hyunmoo-II penetrate through yards of solid earth before sending fireballs shooting out of either end of the bunker.