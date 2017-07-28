Politics :  Someone leaked Anthony Scaramucci's plan to confront Reince Priebus about who he's leaked to

A White House official leaked Anthony Scaramucci's plan to confront Reince Priebus about his suspected leaks, The Washington Post reported Thursday night.

In that Post story, "a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the secret plan of attack" said that Scaramucci, the newly appointed White House communications director, along with his allies are compiling a diagram of news outlets they believe Priebus, the White House chief of staff, leaked information to.

The source said Scaramucci and his allies plan to present their findings to President Donald Trump on Friday.

The Post's story came hours after The New Yorker published Scaramucci's expletive-laden interview with reporter Ryan Lizza. In that interview, Scaramucci, who was hired just last week, said Priebus will "be asked to resign very shortly." Scaramucci additionally promised that virtually everyone in the White House communications shop would "all be fired by me."

Scaramucci had become incensed at Priebus Wednesday after a Politico report detailed Scaramucci’s financial disclosure, which was publicly available from Scaramucci's stint at the Export-Import Bank. Scaramucci, who did not know that at the time, had tweeted that the report was illegally leaked and said he was going to contact the FBI and the Justice Department. He also tagged Priebus in the now-deleted tweet and wrote #swamp.

He called Lizza on Wednesday because he was angered by a tweet from the reporter earlier in the day. That tweet cited a "senior White House official" who said Scaramucci was having dinner at the White House with the president, first lady Melania Trump, former Fox News executive Bill Shine, and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"What I'm going to do is, I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we'll start over," he said, adding: "I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can't help themselves. You're an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I'm asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it."

After Lizza again said he would not confirm who leaked it, Scaramucci said he would "fire every one of them."

Scaramucci called Priebus a "f------ paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

Scaramucci responded to the New Yorker articles on Twitter on Thursday evening.

"I sometimes use colorful language," he posted. "I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA."

He later tweeted that he "made a mistake in trusting in a reporter" and "it won't happen again."

Priebus' days seem increasingly numbered. As BuzzFeed reported Thursday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has privately told people that the chief of staff is "gone" and that Priebus is trying to figure out his plan. As a source recalled to BuzzFeed, Conway said that White House staffers connected to the Republican National Committee, which Priebus used to run, are going to be ousted and that the Trump administration is "going back to Trump loyalists."

And during Thursday's press briefing, the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders — who replaced Sean Spicer, himself a former RNC official — declined to express confidence in Priebus.