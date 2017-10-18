Politics :  Sean Spicer met with Robert Mueller's investigators handling the Russia investigation

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Spicer, the former White House press secretary, was interviewed on Monday days after Mueller's team interviewed former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Prosecutors working with special counsel Robert Mueller interviewed Spicer about how President Donald Trump handled the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Spicer was also asked about his own comments in the days that preceded Comey's dismissal, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the conversation.

Mueller's team previously asked for White House documents connected to the May 3 briefing during which Spicer said "the president has confidence in the director," in response to questions about Comey.

Reporters at the time were scrambling to get clarity about Trump's position on Comey after Trump said the day before that the FBI director had given Hillary Clinton a "free pass" in the investigation of her use of a private email server. Mueller's team wants to know whether Spicer knew of Trump's plan to fire Comey, which happened days later, on May 9.

The investigators also sought information on Trump's Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. No US journalists were allowed into that meeting, where Trump reportedly revealed classified information to Lavrov and Kislyak; information that, at the time, had not been shared with US allies.

The scrutiny around Spicer also came into sharper focus after he left the Trump administration in late July when it was revealed that he had taken lots of notes during his time in the White House.

