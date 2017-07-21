Politics :  Sean Spicer just resigned — here are some of his biggest controversies as Trump's press secretary

Trump had "the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period," - Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary.
As the buffer between the press and Trump, Spicer had a challenging job — one that he made even more difficult with repeated blunders and controversies.
Here are some of the biggest controversies to take place since Spicer took over the role of the official White House press secretary on January 20.
Despite photos of the event showing a crowd much sparser than former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration, Spicer insisted that no other president attracted a bigger crowd of visitors and fought with reporters who challenged his assertion.
Even though Trump himself tweeted about the travel ban, Spicer insisted that it "can't be a ban" and should instead be called "extreme vetting."
"Calm down," Spicer once told a journalist who was asking him questions about Trump's claims of wiretapping during the 2016 elections.
"If he's not joking, of course," Spicer once told a reporter who asked if Americans could trust the things that Trump said. He followed that by saying that Trump was still correct when he said that 3 million Americans voted illegally in the 2016 election.
During a press briefing, Spicer said that Paul Manafort — who spent three months as Trump's campaign chairman — did not play a large role in Trump's administration. This occurred in response to questions about the investigation into alleged links between Russian officials and the Trump administration.
One of Spicer's biggest controversies occurred when he falsely stated that, unlike Syrian president Bashar Assad, Adolf Hitler had never used chemical weapons and did not resort to using gas "on his own people." Spicer later apologized for both of these comments, after numerous Jewish groups and students of history called for his resignation.
In late March, Spicer tried to downplay questions about whether Trump had collaborated with Russian officials by saying that the media used anything as nebulous as Russian salad dressing to demonstrate a connection.
Back in May, Spicer struggled to avoid the media firestorm that arose after Trump unexpectedly fired Comey — by momentarily ducking behind some bushes by the White Hose. The move only exacerbated the public's frustration and prompted quite a few "Spicer in the bushes" memes.