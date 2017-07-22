Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Sean Spicer allegedly swiped a mini-fridge from an office of junior staffers in the dark

It was just one of many snags Spicer hit during his brief tenure as White House press secretary.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was forced to take a mini-fridge from junior White House staffers' office early in his tenure, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

A few weeks into his new job, The Journal said, Spicer asked his aide to go to the executive office building located near the White House and tell junior staffers to send him their mini-fridge.

The staffers reportedly refused to do so. As a result, Spicer was forced to wait until the evening, when the staffers had all left, and was "spotted by a fellow White House official lugging the icebox down the White House driveway after 8 p.m.," The Journal reported.

The incident was just one of many snags Spicer hit during his brief run as White House press secretary.

He resigned from his position on Friday, and multiple media reports claimed he did so in protest of President Donald Trump's hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

Scaramucci has denied there's any animosity between himself and Spicer, though he reportedly refers to Spicer as Melissa McCarthy to White House officials.

