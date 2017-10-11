Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Sean Hannity goes on 10-minute rant about left's 'hypocrisy' on Harvey Weinstein, 2 weeks after having Bill O'Reilly on his show

Sean Hannity himself has turned a blind eye to prominent figures accused of serial sexual harassment.

Fox News host Sean Hannity. play

Fox News host Sean Hannity.

(Fox News)
Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday ranted about the supposed liberal hypocrisy of failing to call out Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Over the past two days, Hannity has blasted Hollywood celebrities and Democrats for hypocrisy over Weinstein, particularly singling out 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and noted the producer's history of donations to Democratic candidates and causes.

"This is beyond despicable, beyond shameful, these rumors have been out there for years, and it's not surprising from the left," Hannity said.

"Liberals love to be so sanctimonious, holier than thou, but they're really hypocrites."

Numerous critics, however, noted that Hannity himself has turned a blind eye to prominent figures accused of serial sexual harassment.

CNN's Jake Tapper knocked Hannity for selective outrage during a monologue on Tuesday, pointing out that the Fox News host has encouraged Bill O'Reilly to come on his show, just months after O'Reilly left Fox amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations.

Despite tensions while they were at Fox News, Hannity has repeatedly welcomed O'Reilly back on his radio and television shows in recent weeks.

Appearing on Hannity's television show, the two hosts lamented the liberal media watchdogs like Media Matters and others who pushed for advertiser boycotts that put pressure to take O'Reilly off the air.

Other Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson have blasted prominent Democrats, media outlets, and Hollywood stars for enabling Weinstein while offering only praise for former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who was also forced out last year over numerous sexual harassment allegations.

