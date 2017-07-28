Politics :  Scaramucci's regrets: 'I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter'

Anthony Scaramucci says he regrets talking with the reporter who published his expletive-filled rant about White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and so-called White House leakers.

The incoming White House communications director sent a tweet Thursday night after the rant, published in a dispatch from New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, saying he "made a mistake in trusting in a reporter."

"That won't happen again," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci's rant Thursday made headlines after he called Priebus a "paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," said he wanted to "kill all the leakers," and made a disparaging remark about White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Scaramucci tweeted his regrets Thursday evening after the swift fallout from the story, saying he would "refrain" from using "colorful language," in his official capacity.