Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Scaramucci says he wants to 'f-----g kill all the leakers' during unhinged phone call

Politics Scaramucci says he wants to 'f-----g kill all the leakers' during unhinged phone call

  • Published:

The Mooch let loose.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. play

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is angry at staff members who he believes have been slowly crippling President Donald Trump's administration with damaging leaks, according to The New Yorker.

"What I want to do is I want to f-----g kill all the leakers and I want to get the President's agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people," Scaramucci said to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza in a phone call Wednesday.

Scaramucci also eluded to knowing who the leakers were, saying that he had information that would lead to their termination.

"OK, the Mooch showed up a week ago," Scaramucci said, referring to his own nickname. "This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, OK? Because I nailed these guys. I've got digital fingerprints on everything they've done through the FBI and the f-----g Department of Justice."

Scaramucci also threatened to "eliminate" members of the communications department and "start over."

"I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can't help themselves," Scaramucci said. "You're an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I'm asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it."

"I fired one guy the other day," Scaramucci said. "I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow."

Top 3

1 Politics Kristin Beck, transgender Navy SEAL hero: 'Let's meet face to...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet
3 Politics The race to replace Nigeria’s ailing president is well and...bullet

Politics

Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Politics Jeff Sessions: Trump's criticism 'hurtful' but 'he wants all of us to do our job'
FILE PHOTO - Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Co-Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital, speaks during the opening remarks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian/File Photo
Politics White House comms director Scaramucci: 'I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c--k'
screen_shot_2017 07 27_at_5.34.53_pm_1024
Politics GOP senators hold press conference to demand assurances that GOP health plan does not become law
Anthony Scaramucci.
Politics 'They'll all be fired by me': Scaramucci is hinting at a massive White House purge — and 'paranoid schizophrenic' Priebus is at the top of the list