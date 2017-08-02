Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Scaramucci said he felt burned by explosive interview being published because 'the Lizzas and the Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years'

Politics Scaramucci said he felt burned by explosive interview being published because 'the Lizzas and the Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years'

  • Published:

The former White House communications director knew his interview was "legally" on the record, but felt "the spirit" of it was off the record.

Anthony Scaramucci play

Anthony Scaramucci

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told HuffPost that he felt burned after New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza published a bombshell interview with him because of the relationship their families have.

"The Lizzas and Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years," Scaramucci told HuffPost. "My dad knew his dad from construction, and we were building a personal relationship. Most of what I said was humorous and joking. Legally, it may have been on the record, but the spirit of it was off. And he knew that."

During the interview, Scaramucci went off on leakers from the White House and asked Lizza to reveal the source who had informed him about a dinner Scaramucci had with President Donald Trump and media personalities from Fox News. Scaramucci eventually zeroed in on then-chief of staff Reince Priebus, calling him a "paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

Scaramucci also unloaded on White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, implying that Bannon was only interested in media attention. "I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c---," Scaramucci told Lizza.

Days after the interview was published, Scaramucci was ousted from his position as communications director.

Lizza defended his decision to publish his phone conversation with Scaramucci.

"I've only known Anthony in his capacity as a Trump surrogate and then White House communications director," Lizza told HuffPost.

"We are not and have never been 'old family friends,' though I think our fathers knew each other, so maybe that's what he's talking about. (The Long Island Italian world in that generation is relatively small.)," Lizza added. "But again, that would not be a reason to suppress an explosive on-the-record interview."

Top 3

1 Politics After the US had a shot at taking out Kim Jong Un, North Korea...bullet
2 Politics South Korea showed off a missile that could kill Kim Jong Un...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet

Politics

Rep. Kevin Yoder held his daughter Caroline Lucille Yoder while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the opening session of the 114th Congress.
Politics An unlikely duo has teamed up to try to fight the US's childcare problem
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Politics Labour MPs pressure Corbyn to condemn Venezuelan government
President Donald Trump with newly sworn-in White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.
Politics Despite Trump's tough talk on the border, migrants are still making the dangerous trip north
Donald Trump
Politics 'There was no mix': Trump bristles at reporter's suggestion of mixed reaction during raucous Boy Scouts speech