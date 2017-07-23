Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Scaramucci quotes anonymous source on Russian hacking, then admits Trump was the source

Politics Scaramucci quotes anonymous source on Russian hacking, then admits Trump was the source

  • Published:

It was an awkward moment for an administration that consistently slams anonymous sourcing.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. play

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci named President Donald Trump as the anonymous source casting doubt on the intelligence community's consensus that Russia interfered in the 2016 election during a CNN interview on Sunday.

"You know, somebody said to me yesterday — I won't tell you who — that if the Russians actually hacked this situation and spilled out those e-mails, you would have never seen it," Scaramucci told "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper.

"You would have never had any evidence of them, meaning that they're super confident in their deception skills and hacking," Scaramucci continued. "My point is, all of the information isn't on the table yet. But here's what I know about the president —"

"Well, wait, wait, wait," Tapper interjected.

"Let me finish. Let me finish," Scaramucci said, before letting Tapper cut in.

"Well, you're making a lot of assertions here," Tapper said. "I don't know who this anonymous person is that said, if the Russians had actually done it, we wouldn't have been able to detect it, but it is the unanimous —"

"How about it was — how about it was the president, Jake?" Scaramucci said. "I talked to him yesterday. He called me from Air Force One. And he basically said to me, 'Hey, you know, this is —maybe they did it. Maybe they didn't do it'."

Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Germany. play

Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Germany.

(Bundesregierung Facebook)

Scaramucci's use and subsequent revelation of Trump as an anonymous source came as the administration continues to slam media outlets for using anonymous sourcing in stories unfavorable to the White House.

After returning from his first foreign trip abroad in May, Trump said in a pair of tweets, "Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names ... it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!"

Trump cast doubt on anonymous sourcing as recently as July 12, when he tweeted, "Remember, when you hear the words 'sources say' from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist."

In an interview with Tapper directly after Scaramucci's admission, Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota expressed his disbelief that Scaramucci unmasked the president as his anonymous source.

"I thought — when he brought it up, I thought it was a disinterested intelligence expert who brought that [anonymous leak]," Franken said.

Tapper then brought up how Scaramucci said Trump still didn't accept his own intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

"That's — what can you say? It's just bizarre," Franken said.

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics Both men 'had enough of each other': Why Sean Spicer is...bullet
3 Politics 'That's all he wanted': Spicer, a devout Catholic, was...bullet

Politics

anthony scaramucci fox news sunday.JPG
Politics Scaramucci defends deleting old pro-Hillary Clinton, anti-climate change denying, pro-gun control tweets after becoming Trump's communications director
White House communications director spars with CNN's Jake Tapper over Russia's election interference.
Politics New White House communications director: Trump is still not sure Russia interfered in the election
Visitors waiting to see the Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy at the 49th Paris Air Show in 2011.
Politics Some of the Air Force's largest planes are getting pulled from the flight line after another malfunction
jeb bush
Politics Jeb Bush calls out Republicans who criticized Obama over Russia, but have been silent on the Trump-Russia probe