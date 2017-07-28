Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  SCARAMUCCI: 'I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena'

Politics SCARAMUCCI: 'I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena'

  • Published:

It's an apology, of sorts.

Anthony Scaramucci. play

Anthony Scaramucci.

(Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following his expletive-laden phone call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza on Wednesday night, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Twitter that he would hold back on using "colorful language" going forward.

"I sometimes use colorful language," Scaramucci tweeted. "I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA."

Scaramucci's tweet follows the explosive conversation where he said he wanted to "f-----g kill all the leakers" who were revealing to the press damaging information about President Donald Trump's administration.

Scaramucci also went off on White House chief of staff Reince Priebus during the call with Lizza, calling Priebus a "f-----g paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," and fueling the long-standing rumor that the two were at odds with each other in the White House.

According to several reports, both Priebus and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer were vehemently against Scaramucci's recent hiring. Spicer resigned on the day Scaramucci's new position was announced.

Top 3

1 Politics Kristin Beck, transgender Navy SEAL hero: 'Let's meet face to...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet
3 Politics The race to replace Nigeria’s ailing president is well and...bullet

Politics

Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Politics SESSIONS: 'I made the right decision' recusing myself from the Russia investigation
Chuck Grassley.
Politics Republicans warn Trump: No confirmation hearing for a Sessions replacement, and no recess appointment either
screen_shot_2017 07 27_at_5.34.53_pm_1024
Politics GOP senators hold press conference to demand assurances that GOP health plan does not become law
Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman arrives in New York, January 19, 2017, after his extradition from Mexico.
Politics Mexico's Sinaloa cartel has reportedly teamed up with a Romanian gang to ship drugs to the UK