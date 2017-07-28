Politics :  SCARAMUCCI: 'I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena'

Following his expletive-laden phone call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza on Wednesday night, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Twitter that he would hold back on using "colorful language" going forward.

"I sometimes use colorful language," Scaramucci tweeted. "I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA."

Scaramucci's tweet follows the explosive conversation where he said he wanted to "f-----g kill all the leakers" who were revealing to the press damaging information about President Donald Trump's administration.

Scaramucci also went off on White House chief of staff Reince Priebus during the call with Lizza, calling Priebus a "f-----g paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," and fueling the long-standing rumor that the two were at odds with each other in the White House.

According to several reports, both Priebus and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer were vehemently against Scaramucci's recent hiring. Spicer resigned on the day Scaramucci's new position was announced.