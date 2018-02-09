Politics :  Saudi Arabia may allow Israel to use its airspace — shifting a policy that has defined the region for decades

news

Saudi Arabia reportedly granted approval to Air India to fly direct from Delhi to Tel Aviv using its airspace, though it has not been confirmed.

News of Saudi Arabia potentially easing its airspace regulations may add concrete evidence to reports of the country's warming ties to Israel.

Several reports have surfaced showing covert cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia, who currently maintain no diplomatic ties.

Concerns over mutual enemy Iran and the Saudi Crown Prince's push for cultural and diplomatic reform are likely reasons why the two countries have gotten closer in recent years.

Earlier this week, insiders in the Israeli aviation industry told Haaretz that Saudi Arabia reportedly granted approval to Air India to fly direct from Delhi to Tel Aviv using its airspace.

Reuters confirmed on Wednesday that Air India said it is planning direct flights to Israel, and sought permission from Saudi Arabia to fly over its territory, which would significantly reduce flight times by more than two hours.

Saudi Arabia's aviation authority denied reports that it already granted Air India's request.

However, there was no indication that it would not consider the request in the future.

If the air route is confirmed, it would mark the first time Saudi Arabia would allow commercial flights to fly to Israel using its airspace, and would mark a significant shift in strategic policy that has shaped the region for decades.

Currently, Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and has instated a ban on flights traveling to Israel from using its airspace for more than 70 years.

The Israel and Saudi Arabia have shared goals

One key issue the two have reportedly bonded over curbing common-enemy Iran's continued expansion in the Middle East.

Iran has openly threatened to annihilate Israel many times over the serious decades-long conflict between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia and Iran's conflict dates back to a centuries-old divide between Sunni Muslims, who make up the majority in the Saudi Kingdom, and Shiites who govern Iran. The two officially severed ties in 2016, after Iranian protesters set fires in the Saudi Embassy compound in Tehran.

While the two countries have been coy about reports of exchanging intelligence, Israel has been upfront about its "covert" target="_blank" contacts with Saudi officials amid common concerns over Iran.

Representatives from the two countries shared the stage at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations and discussed their common interests in opposing Iran. Anwar Eshki, a retired major general in the Saudi armed forces and Dore Gold, a former Israeli ambassador close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that they’ve been quietly conducting diplomacy on Iranian issues since 2014.

In 2017, a leaked diplomatic cable confirmed longtime rumors of Israel and Saudi cooperation. In the cable, Israel instructed its overseas embassies to encourage support for Saudi Arabia in its battle against Iranian-proxy Hezbollah.

Kobi Michael, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University, told Al Jazeera that Iran remains a major threat to many countries across the Middle East.

"Unfortunately, the US left a vacuum in the region which was filled by the Russians in Syria and by the Iranians and their proxies in other parts of the Middle East," he told Al Jazeera.

"Israel is perceived as the most reliable potential ally. Therefore the Saudis understand pretty well that it is a good time to be good friends with Israel," he said in the interview.

The Crown Prince is ushering in a new era

Saudi's young Crown Prince is also seen as a key piece to understanding the timing of Israel and Saudi Arabia renewed relations.

The ambitious Mohammed Bin Salman has been spearheading a reform of Saudi's domestic and foreign policy, which include reevaluating its regional alliances, and aggressively opposing Iranian influence, according to Al-Arabiya.

The Crown Prince is also shaping Saudi's cultural ethos. In November, Salman made waves by purging anti-American and anti-Jewish clerics, making strong indication that Saudi Arabia is seeking rapprochement with its Jewish neighbor and US-ally Israel.

And by December, Israel invited the Crown Prince to visit the country to discuss regional peace, and described the nation as the "leader of the Arab world."

Experts say the Salman's rise to power and widespread calls for reforms have allowed for a modern partnership with Israel to grow.

Associate professor with the Gulf Studies Program department at Qatar University Mahjoob Zweiri told Al Jazeera: "The political changes in Saudi Arabia and the desire to consolidate power is the main reason why these relations with Israel were opened."