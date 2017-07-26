Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicks off press briefing by ribbing Scaramucci

Politics Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicks off press briefing by ribbing Scaramucci

  • Published:

Sanders opened up Wednesday's press briefing by poking fun at new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders. play

Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened Wednesday's press briefing by poking fun at new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Sanders ribbed Scaramucci for a comment he made over the weekend in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

"Now I know Anthony is probably a little bit disappointed that he is not up here today," Sanders said. "But since he did some TV this morning he was able to go ahead and get his hair and makeup done. So I think he'll be OK."

In the CNN interview, Scaramucci said Sanders should make sure that the hair and makeup person who served them prior to Friday's press briefing should continue to do so.

"I want to do everything I can to make her better at that podium," Scaramucci said of Sanders. "I think she's phenomenal there now, but like every athlete training for the Olympics, every day we've got to make ourselves incrementally better."

"The only thing I ask Sarah, Sarah if you're watching, I loved the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday," he continued. "So I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person."

Scaramucci later cleared up his comment after some took it as aimed at Sanders' makeup.

"For the record, I was referring to my hair and make up and the fact that I like the make up artist," Scaramucci tweeted. "Need all the help I can get! #humor."

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics The Navy's newest, most sophisticated aircraft carrier...bullet
3 Politics State Department says Secretary Tillerson is 'taking a...bullet

Politics

Retired Army Colonel Sheri Swokowski (left), who served openly as transgender, speaks on a panel at a Navy pride month event in 2015.
Politics Transgender people are twice as likely as the general population to serve in the military
BI Graphics_Transgender services spending
Politics The Pentagon spends 5 times more on Viagra than transgender services
Kristin Beck speaks at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Clarksburg, West Virginia, in 2014.
Politics Kristin Beck, transgender Navy SEAL hero: 'Let's meet face to face and you tell me I'm not worthy'
Donald Trump.
Politics 'Discrimination, plain and simple': Senators react to Trump ban on transgender people in the military