Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Russia took a jab at NATO on Twitter for close calls in the skies over Eastern Europe

Politics Russia took a jab at NATO on Twitter for close calls in the skies over Eastern Europe

  • Published:

Moscow claims that 20 foreign aircraft, six of which were intercepted, flew close to the Russian border this last week.

A Russian SU-34 jet. play

A Russian SU-34 jet.

(Russian Military)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The contentious exchanges between Russian and NATO aircraft above Europe carried over into cyberspace early on Friday.

"6 interceptions of @NATO recon planes on our borders last week," The Russian embassy in the UK tweeted Friday morning.

"Transparency, provided for by Open Skies Treaty, not enough?” the tweet concluded.

Russian aircraft and their NATO counterparts have had numerous encounters in recent months, especially in the skies over the Baltics, where both forces are highly active.

The Open Skies Treaty, which Russia and the US are party to, "is designed to enhance mutual understanding and confidence by giving all participants, regardless of size, a direct role in gathering information through aerial imaging on military forces and activities of concern to them," according to the US State Department.

Moscow claims that 20 foreign aircraft, six of which were intercepted, flew close to the Russian border this last week, but would not provide additional details about the alleged incidents, according to Newsweek. But Russia also admitted that NATO planes didn't stray from international airspace.

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry, however, also says that NATO jets intercepted Russian IL-20 aircraft in two separate incidents on July 4 and 7.

A Russian fighter jet flies near a US Air Force plane, June 2017. play

A Russian fighter jet flies near a US Air Force plane, June 2017.

(US Air Force via Associated Press)

A Russian spokesperson told Newsweek that those two incidents were a "necessity, not luxury unlike what is done by NATO," adding "We mind our legitimate business." A NATO spokesperson also told Newsweek that "allies and NATO routinely fly reconnaissance aircraft over Central Europe ... This is done in a safe and professional manner and in accordance with international law."

Russian and NATO jets and ships have been playing a game of cat and mouse in Eastern Europe over the last few years.

Between March 2014 and April 2017 there have been 97 midair confrontations between Russian and western aircraft, according to western officials and advocacy group Global Zero. That was more than two-thirds of all air interceptions in the world during that period. Russian aircraft are usually the ones executing unsafe interceptions.

Between June 2 and June 20, there were at least 35 such interactions between Russian and NATO planes and ships in the Baltic Sea, according to Fox News.

Western officials and analysts believe Russia is doing this in response to conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, and other areas. Russia has labeled such accusations "total Russophobia."

Top 3

1 Politics Trump claims Putin would prefer Clinton because she doesn't...bullet
2 Politics Republican donor kills himself after talking about working...bullet
3 Politics Debbie Wasserman Schultz tries to strip Jared Kushner of...bullet

Politics

Mike Pence.
Politics Mike Pence is hosting a $5,000-per-person fundraiser with GOP leaders for his new PAC
Fox News anchor Shep Smith.
Politics 'Why is it lie after lie after lie?': Fox News anchor goes off on Trump administration
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks to a journalist in Moscow, Russia.
Politics The Russian lawyer Trump Jr. and Kushner met with in 2016 was also in regular contact with top Russian prosecutor
Mike Pence
Politics Virginia's governor took a sly shot at Mike Pence while introducing him at an event