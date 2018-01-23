Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Russia says new Tu-160M2 long-range bomber will make its maiden flight by the end of January

Politics Russia says new Tu-160M2 long-range bomber will make its maiden flight by the end of January

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It's an upgrade of the Tu-160M.

Russia Tu 160M2 play

Russia Tu 160M2
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in early January that the Tu-160M2 will make its maiden flight by the end of the month.
  • With January coming to a close, we'll soon see if the Rogozin's statement is accurate.


Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in early January that the Tu-160M2 will make its maiden flight by the end of the month, according to Alert 5.

We saw the announcement when it was retweeted by United Aircraft Corporation, which builds the planes.

The Tu-160M2 is an upgrade to the Tu-160M and original Tu-160, but Russian media has reported that it's expected to be a new bomber in all but name.

It was scheduled to first fly in February, but Tupolev, a subsidiary of Russia's UAC, said it would fly before that, Alert 5 reported.

Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev, commander of the Russian Air Force, previously said that the upgraded bomber "is expected to make its first flight by the end of 2018, followed by full-scale production in 2021.”

It should be noted, however, that Russia has made predictions about its military technology and weapons that never happen. For example, it claimed in 2015 that it would make 2,300 T-14 Armata battle tanks by 2020, but later had to scale it back to 100 by 2020 because of budgetary problems.

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria sets to begin cattle colonies to end farmers-herdsmen...bullet
2 Politics 'I'm leaving the Democratic Party today': Democrats are...bullet
3 Politics 5 things you should know about Malabu Oil deal and JP...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

marshall county hs
Politics At least 2 students dead, 17 injured in shooting at Kentucky high school
Cpl. Henry Lopez fires on targets with an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, December 3, 2014.
Politics The Marine Corps is rolling out a new rifle — and a whole lot of other gear
chuck schumer shutdown
Politics Chuck Schumer yanked his offer to Trump on the wall
Theresa May
Politics Theresa May is setting up a 'fake news' unit to fight Russian propaganda