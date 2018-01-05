Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Rush Limbaugh lashes out at Bannon: 'I never understood half of the president’s staffing'

Politics Rush Limbaugh lashes out at Bannon: 'I never understood half of the president’s staffing'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rush Limbaugh, the far-right conservative commentator and radio host, derided Steve Bannon, calling him a leaker and a creation of wealthy GOP donors.

steve bannon play

steve bannon

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Rush Limbaugh, the far-right conservative commentator and radio host, derided former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, calling him a leaker and a creation of wealthy GOP donors.
  • Limbaugh also suggested that the president does not do enough to vet the advisers he surrounds himself with.
  • "I never heard of Steve Bannon," Limbaugh said on Thursday. "Steve Bannon is where he is because somebody gave him the money to run Breitbart."


Rush Limbaugh, the far-right conservative commentator and radio host, derided Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist and the chairman of right-wing website Breitbart News, during his Thursday show.

Limbaugh, a longtime Trump ally, described Bannon, whose relationship with Trump publicly imploded this week after he was extensively quoted deriding the president and his family in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," a new book by journalist Michael Wolff, as a creation of wealthy Republican donors.

He argued that Bannon betrayed the president by leaking the information to the media and suggested that Robert Mercer, a billionaire Republican donor, and his daughter, Rebekah, are to blame for Bannon's placement in Trump's inner circle.

"I never heard of Steve Bannon," Limbaugh said on Thursday, adding, "Steve Bannon is where he is because somebody gave him the money to run Breitbart, the Mercer family, and I never heard of them. I never heard of any of these people until after the Trump campaign began."

Limbaugh argued that Trump brought Bannon onto his campaign team in 2016 as part of a deal with the Mercers, who donated millions to his campaign.

"The Mercers gave Trump $5 million. The Mercers wanted Bannon inside Trump. Trump said, okay, fine, make him strategist," Limbaugh said. "I don't know if Trump ever even met Bannon before this campaign began."

Limbaugh also suggested that the president does not do enough to vet the advisers he surrounds himself with.

"I never understood half of the president's staffing," he said. "I never understood how he knew these people and ended up choosing them."

Limbaugh went on to echo the Trump family's claims that Bannon prioritizes media attention over the president's interests.

"The thing that I think everybody believes and that everybody knows is that most of the leaking that was coming out of the Trump White House was Steve Bannon. Over half of it," Limbaugh said. "I have that on almost unassailable authority."

Top 3

1 Politics This is how Nigeria’s first inland dry port looks likebullet
2 Politics It looks like Trump just made a big change on Israel — he now...bullet
3 Politics People in Washington, DC, lined up at midnight to buy an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jared Kushner
Politics Trump campaign digital director: 'Not one person made a decision' without Kushner and Eric Trump's 'approval'
michael wolff
Politics The writer of the explosive new book on Trump is getting eviscerated over its accuracy — and it's not the first time
The Boeing KC-46 Tanker program's first test aircraft with an aerial refueling boom on its fifth flight, June 2015.
Politics The Air Force expects the first delivery from its struggling tanker program this year — but major defects still aren't fixed
Paul ryan donald trump kevin brady
Politics Explosive new book says Trump asked why Medicare can't just cover everyone