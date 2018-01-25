Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Rex Tillerson stood awkwardly on the sidelines and looked on as Trump had dinner with European business leaders at Davos

Tillerson was quite literally sidelined from the meeting.

tillerson davos dinner play

tillerson davos dinner

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)
  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson walked in late to a dinner President Donald Trump and his staff were hosting for European business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
  • He was unable to find a seat next to the president and his top aides, so he stood off to the side somewhat awkwardly, listening to what was being discussed.
  • Business leaders at the dinner came from a variety of European firms, such as Adidas, Siemens, and Nestle.


Secretary of State Rex Tillerson walked in late to a dinner event President Donald Trump was having with various European business executives during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday, and although he was on the list of guests, he was unable to snag a seat, the White House pool reports.

Instead, Tillerson had to stand by on the sidelines of the meeting to listen to what was being discussed as Trump bantered with with the business leaders in attendance.

Among the topics discussed were tax cuts, American employees at European companies, and new branches and factories opening up in the US. Many of the business people in attendance — who hailed from companies including Siemens, Nestle, and Adidas — praised the president for his role in creating a business-friendly environment in the US.

